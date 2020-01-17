Russia to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Security if US Terminates New START

Russia will take all necessary steps in order to ensure its security if the United States moves to terminate the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday

The New START, the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the US, expires in February 2021, but the Trump administration has said there is sufficient amount of time to determine whether or not it will extend the treaty.

"We will take all necessary measures to ensure our own security, as we already did after the United States withdrew from the ABM [Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty] in 2002," the ministry said in a statement.