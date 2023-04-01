UrduPoint.com

Russia To Take Chair Of UN Security Council On April 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Russia will take over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for a month starting Saturday, April 1.

The core UN member, one of the Council's permanent five, will take the office from Mozambique. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the agenda as "eventful.

"

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to chair a high-level open UNSC debate on "effective multilateralism" and protection of principles laid down in the UN Charter. A quarterly debate on the middle Eastern peace process is planned for April 25. Other topics on the agenda include evacuation of Ukrainian children from the conflict zone and suspected violations of military export deals.

