UrduPoint.com

Russia To Take Hardline Approach In Defending National Interests At Talks With US - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

Russia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US - Lavrov

Russia will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking balance of interest into account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking balance of interest into account.

"We are now preparing to firmly and effectively pursue the agenda of defending our interests and refusing to make concessions that would be unilateral and that would not take into account the balance of interests. This is what we are proceeding from now when we are getting ready for the negotiations, first of all, with the United States," Lavrov said at the first meeting of the United Russia party's commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on January 10.

The negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an initiative to hold talks with Russia on January 12. Shortly after the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including a non-expansion of the alliance in eastern Europe.

Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Geneva Alliance United States Switzerland January All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working w ..

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working week

30 minutes ago
 Taiwan further extends Level-2 COVID-19 alert

Taiwan further extends Level-2 COVID-19 alert

3 minutes ago
 Economic instability in Afghanistan to be catastro ..

Economic instability in Afghanistan to be catastrophic for world: Governor Chaud ..

3 minutes ago
 Thai health ministry issues warning amid Omicron c ..

Thai health ministry issues warning amid Omicron cases surge

3 minutes ago
 Dir Expressway, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to be co ..

Dir Expressway, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to be constructed on public private pa ..

5 minutes ago
 Thiem to miss Australian Open after delaying retur ..

Thiem to miss Australian Open after delaying return

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.