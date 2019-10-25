UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Take Into Account In Military Planning NATO's Presence In Norway - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Russia will take into account in its military planning NATO's increased presence in Norway, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia will take into account in its military planning NATO's increased presence in Norway, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide.

"We are watching with concern the presence of NATO strengthening on the Norwegian territory, qualitatively and quantitatively.

This also applies to the modernization of airfields for the needs of the North Atlantic alliance, this applies to the modernization of port terminals for the reception of American nuclear submarines," Lavrov said.

"Already several hundred US troops are here, and the British, as far as I know, plan to come here too. Naturally, we should take this into account in our military planning so that these threats do not materialize," he said.

Lavrov said Russia was concerned about NATO's activity in northern Europe.

