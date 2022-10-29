Russia to Take Into Account Modernization of US Atomic Bombs in Europe - Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia will take into account in its military planning the modernization of US nuclear bombs deployed in European countries, as well as the strengthening of the nuclear component in NATO military plans, and will take all necessary measures to ensure its security and defense capability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Politico newspaper reported that the United States accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe. The delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.

"We cannot but notice plans to modernize nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe. The US is modernizing them, increasing their accuracy and reducing the power of a nuclear charge, that is, they are turning these weapons into a 'battlefield weapon,' thereby reducing the nuclear threshold," Grushko said.

According to him, Moscow is also taking into account the replacement of means of delivery for these types of weapons.

"The US is forcing its allies to purchase F-35 aircraft and is taking other measures to increase the ability of the alliance countries to overcome access blocking zones. This is also a reality that we must take into account both in the political sense and in our military planning," Grushko noted.

He added that NATO "has already taken decisions to strengthen the nuclear component in the alliance's military plans, make it more visible, increase the number of exercises with a nuclear scenario, involve US strategic aviation in the exercises, which has become fly into the United Kingdom and then fly along our borders."

Moreover, NATO is not going to refuse joint nuclear missions, which contradict the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Grushko said, adding that the agreement prohibits the transfer of control over nuclear weapons to non-nuclear states.

The combination of these factors is the reason for taking all the necessary measures to ensure Russia's security and defense, Grusko noted.