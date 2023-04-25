Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas When Washington Asks for Help - Lavrov

Moscow will take into account Washington's denial of US visas to Russian journalists seeking to cover events at the United Nations when the United States would eventually ask something of Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023)

"As for our response measures, we will definitely keep in mind such dishonorable behavior of the American leadership - the State Department, as I understand it, the decision was made there - and we will take this into account when the Americans need something from us," Lavrov said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.