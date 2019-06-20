UrduPoint.com
Russia To Take Iran's Interests Into Account At Security Talks With US, Israel - Patrushev

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:54 PM

Russia to Take Iran's Interests Into Account at Security Talks With US, Israel - Patrushev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday that Russia would take into account Iran's interests during the upcoming Russia-US-Israel security talks in Jerusalem

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday that Russia would take into account Iran's interests during the upcoming Russia-US-Israel security talks in Jerusalem.

Patrushev is set to meet with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem in late June.

"The Russian side will take Iran's interests into account and convey its interests to the US and Israeli sides," Patrushev told reporters, when asked whether Iran's interest will be taken into account at the Jerusalem summit.

