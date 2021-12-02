Russia to Take Measures If NATO Avoids Talking About Security Guarantees - Lavrov

If NATO moves away from talking about security guarantees, Moscow will take measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

"The main thing is our security. If NATO members continue to withdraw from the conversation on this topic or on the topic of an agreement, the ideas of which were put forward by President Putin, of course, we will take measures so that our security, our sovereignty and territorial integrity do not depend on anyone," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The point is that collective guarantees of the security of each other � not only of Moscow, but of all the participants in the pan-European process � should be worked out, he stressed.

"I don't even want to speculate about what the West will refuse to consider. In my opinion, everyone heard President Putin, realized that our proposals are serious. Now we are putting them on paper. Let's see what the reaction will be," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, the whole point is to see how seriously the Western community will take the proposals, how sincerely the West is interested in de-escalation and in stopping attempts to unilaterally build up its armed forces.