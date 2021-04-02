Russia to take 'measures' in case Western troops sent to Ukraine: Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

The Kremlin said Friday Moscow would be forced to take extra measures to ensure security if the West sends troops to Ukraine to buttress its ally amid reports of a Russian troop buildup on the border

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Friday Moscow would be forced to take extra measures to ensure security if the West sends troops to Ukraine to buttress its ally amid reports of a Russian troop buildup on the border.

"No doubt such a scenario would lead to a further increase in tensions close to Russia's borders. Of course, this would call for additional measures from the Russian side to ensure its security," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He insisted however that Russia was "not threatening" Ukraine.

