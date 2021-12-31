Russia to Take Measures to Eliminate Threats if Security Proposals Ignored - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia will take measures to ensure strategic balance and eliminate threats if the United States and NATO do not respond to proposals on security guarantees in an adequate time frame, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

The Russia-US talks on security guarantees will take place on January 10, followed by the Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12 and Russia-OSCE consultations on January 13. Lavrov said that Washington and its allies are currently reviewing Russia's proposals, as far as Moscow understands.

"If a constructive response does not follow within a reasonable time and the West continues its aggressive line, then Russia will be forced to take all necessary measures to ensure a strategic balance and eliminate unacceptable threats to our security," Lavrov said.