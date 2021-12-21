Russia to Take Military Measures in Response to US' Unfriendly Steps - Putin

Russia will take adequate military measures in response to unfriendly actions of the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia will take adequate military measures in response to unfriendly actions of the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Of course, as I have already noted, in the event of the continuation of the obviously aggressive line of our Western colleagues, we will take adequate retaliatory military-technical measures, and react toughly to unfriendly steps.

And, I want to emphasize, we have every right to do this, we have every right to take actions designed to ensure the security and sovereignty of Russia," Putin told military officials.