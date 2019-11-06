Russia to Take Part in 200th Anniversary of Greek Revolution - Foreign Ministry

Russia will participate in celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik

In August, Athens invited Moscow to participate in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in 2021.

"[2021] will mark 200 years since the fight for national independence, which culminated in the creation of an independent Greek state, began. It is well known that subjects of the Russian Empire actively participated in this fight. We are planning to join the celebrations scheduled on the occasion of the historic jubilee," Pilipson said.

The Greek Revolution, also known as the Greek War for Independence from the Ottoman Empire, began in February 1821 and lasted for about nine years until Greece was established as an independent state by the London Protocol.

The revolution was planned by the organization Filiki Eteria, founded in the city of Odessa in the then-Russian Empire.

Greek authorities are planning to organize large-scale celebrations across the country, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying that they will be a landmark event. The jubilee will culminate in summer 2021 in Athens.