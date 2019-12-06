Russia to Take Part in Conference of States Parties of Anti-Corruption Convention in UAE

Russia will take part in the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption that will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 16-20, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international anti-corruption cooperation, Andrey Avetisyan, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia will take part in the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption that will be held in Abu Dhabi December 16-20, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international anti-corruption cooperation, Andrey Avetisyan, said on Friday.

"I would like to mention the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption that will take place in Abu Dhabi in mid-December. Russia actively participates in its preparation work ... We actively participate in developing a draft resolution of the conference on diverse issues related to international anti-corruption activity," the diplomat said at a press conference.

Avetisyan also stressed that Russia was one of the first countries that joined the convention and was always actively involved in international anti-corruption cooperation.

In addition, he said that this year the G20 countries signed a number of important documents to develop cooperation in this field as well as at the regional level.

"If we talk about cooperation with our closest neighbors, consultations on developing an agreement on combating corruption within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were held in Minsk at expert level two days ago. The document is almost ready and will be submitted to the heads of the CIS in the near future," he stated.

Avetisyan added that Russia and Belarus also had a set of bilateral agreements regulating such cooperation.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption, the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument, was adopted by the General Assembly in 2003. The assembly also designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day.