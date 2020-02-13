Russia to Take Part in Council of Europe Committee of Ministers Talks in Tbilisi- Official

Russia will take part in the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which the Georgian capital of Tbilisi will host from May 14-15, but the level of participation remains uncertain, upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said on Thursday

Moscow has previously expressed concerns over the possible provocations at the ministerial meeting amid Georgian opposition's calls for preventing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who traditionally represents the country at the sessions of the committee, from attending the talks.

"Russia will participate," Karasin told reporters, adding that no decision had been made yet on the level of participation.

He also expressed the belief that the possible complications were an "artificial problem."