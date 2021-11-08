UrduPoint.com

Russia To Take Part In Development Of Chinese Heavy Helicopter - Manufacturer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Russia to Take Part in Development of Chinese Heavy Helicopter - Manufacturer

Moscow signed an agreement with Beijing on its participation in the development of a Chinese heavy helicopter, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Moscow signed an agreement with Beijing on its participation in the development of a Chinese heavy helicopter, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, said on Monday.

"In 2016, during your visit to Beijing, an intergovernmental agreement was signed. Intensive negotiations have been going on since 2008, and we signed a contract on June 25 of this year," Boginsky told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Company Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin June 2016 Agreement

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participa ..

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in &#039;One Destiny/1&#039 ..

1 minute ago
 South Korean Financial Chief Reaffirms Preference ..

South Korean Financial Chief Reaffirms Preference for Targeted Post-COVID Aid

46 seconds ago
 Russian Clergyman Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison ..

Russian Clergyman Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Minors- P ..

47 seconds ago
 Russia to Send Observers to Venezuelan Elections S ..

Russia to Send Observers to Venezuelan Elections Scheduled for November 21 - Lav ..

49 seconds ago
 TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

13 minutes ago
 FESCO issue shutdown program

FESCO issue shutdown program

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.