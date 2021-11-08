Russia To Take Part In Development Of Chinese Heavy Helicopter - Manufacturer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Moscow signed an agreement with Beijing on its participation in the development of a Chinese heavy helicopter, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, said on Monday.
"In 2016, during your visit to Beijing, an intergovernmental agreement was signed. Intensive negotiations have been going on since 2008, and we signed a contract on June 25 of this year," Boginsky told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.