Russia to Take Part in G20 Summit, Participation Format Not Yet Decided - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russia will take part in the G20 summit in one way or another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the schedule of bilateral meetings is not yet agreed.

"Actually, you know that with regard to the G20, we said that the entire Russian side continues to participate in the preparations for the summit, we participate in the G20 formats in general.

We have an invitation to the summit ... In any case, there will be participation, the program of any bilateral meetings has not yet been worked out," Peskov told reporters.