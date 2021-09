Russia to Take Part in Geneva Meeting on Afghanistan on September 13 at Envoy Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Moscow will take part in a meeting on Afghanistan on September 13 in Geneva at the level of permanent representative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, UN Secretary General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that on September 13, a ministerial meeting on the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan would be held in Geneva.

"The Russian side intends to take part in a high-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan it will take place on September 13 in Geneva at the level of a permanent representative at the UN Geneva office," Zakharova said at a briefing.