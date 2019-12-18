Russia to Take Part in More Than 50 International Military Drills in 2020 - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces will take part in more than 50 international military exercises in 2020, including with India, China and Serbia, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"More than 50 joint training events are planned for the next year as part of international military cooperation programs. Priority events will be held within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to Gerasimov, the bilateral military exercises are planned to be held with China, India, Serbia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt and other countries.