Russia To Take Part In PACE Spring Session Remotely - Lawmaker

Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Russia to Take Part in PACE Spring Session Remotely - Lawmaker

Russia will participate in the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) remotely, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower chamber, the State Duma, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia will participate in the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) remotely, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower chamber, the State Duma, said on Monday.

"We, the lawmaker of the State Duma and the senators of the Federation Council [the upper chamber of the parliament] have decided that we are working at this session remotely. This decision is related, firstly, to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in France, and secondly, with the fact that we want to be present during the President's [Vladimir Putin] address to the Federal Assembly," Tolstoy told reporters.

The lawmaker also said that Russia may refuse to work at the PACE platform altogether if the rights of the country's delegation are violated.

"For us, the most important condition for continuing to work on this site is the preservation of the full rights of the delegation of the Federal Assembly. In the event that a decision is made to violate these rights in some sense, we will not work in such a situation," Tolstoy added.

More Stories From World

