Russia To Take Part In Session Of Elimination Of Racial Discrimination Committee - Decree

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Russia will send a delegation to Geneva in April to participate in the session of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, with the head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs (FADN), Igor Barinov, leading the delegation, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin

"Send to Geneva (Swiss Confederation) in April 2023 for a period of four days a delegation of the Russian Federation led by the head of the FADN of Russia Barinov I.V. to participate in the work of the 109th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination," the document, published on Wednesday, said.

The FADN was instructed to finalize the composition of the delegation together with the foreign ministry, the decree said. Related costs will be reimbursed by the sending bodies.

The decree goes into effect on the day of its signing, March 22.

