(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia not leave without response the United Kingdom's decision to put Russian citizens into the 'Magnitsky' sanctions list, with relevant agencies set to formulate the measures that will be implemented, Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia not leave without response the United Kingdom's decision to put Russian citizens into the 'Magnitsky' sanctions list, with relevant agencies set to formulate the measures that will be implemented, Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Office released a new list of individuals and organizations facing sanctions for their alleged human rights violations.

The list includes Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, along with some representatives of Russia's law enforcement bodies.

"Russia will implement retaliation measures over the 'Magnitsky list' presented by the UK. I think that the Russian Foreign Ministry and law enforcement agencies will determine the measures," Kondratyev said.

Russia sees the sanctions as a hostile act affecting the bilateral relations, the senior lawmaker added.