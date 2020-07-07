UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Take Retaliatory Steps To Address UK's Sanctions - Senior Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:38 AM

Russia to Take Retaliatory Steps to Address UK's Sanctions - Senior Lawmaker

Russia not leave without response the United Kingdom's decision to put Russian citizens into the 'Magnitsky' sanctions list, with relevant agencies set to formulate the measures that will be implemented, Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia not leave without response the United Kingdom's decision to put Russian citizens into the 'Magnitsky' sanctions list, with relevant agencies set to formulate the measures that will be implemented, Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Office released a new list of individuals and organizations facing sanctions for their alleged human rights violations.

The list includes Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, along with some representatives of Russia's law enforcement bodies.

"Russia will implement retaliation measures over the 'Magnitsky list' presented by the UK. I think that the Russian Foreign Ministry and law enforcement agencies will determine the measures," Kondratyev said.

Russia sees the sanctions as a hostile act affecting the bilateral relations, the senior lawmaker added.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

56 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University shifted ..

3 minutes ago

US Court Sentences 4 Prison Guards Over Beating of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.