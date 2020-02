Russia to Temporary Stop Issuing Visas for Those Coming From Iran Beginning February 28

Russia suspends issuing visas for those coming from Iran, except for visas for business and humanitarian purposes, starting from Friday over coronavirus fears, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia suspends issuing visas for ccoming from Iran, except for visas for business and humanitarian purposes, starting from Friday over coronavirus fears, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

"As for Iran, on February 28, we are introducing a ban on issuing transit visas from Iran, as well as a ban on issuing visas other than business and humanitarian ones. Air traffic [between Russia and Iran] carried out by the only Russian company, Aeroflot, as well as Iranian companies, continues," Golikova said at a briefing.