Russia To Test Acrobatic Aircraft Engine On Airplane Next Year - Developer

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Russian Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) told Sputnik that it had planned to test its promising piston engine for acrobatic APD-A planes on an experimental aircraft based on the Yak-52 in 2022.

The operability of the engine is a part of the Tsirkach research project, aimed to develop and conduct experimental tests on technologies planned to be the basis for the development of various engines for sports and training planes. According to CIAM, the domestic market of such aircraft is in decline due to the lack of such engines.

"APD-A tests on an experimental aircraft based on the Yak-52 aircraft are scheduled for next year," the institute said.

The engine is being tested upside down to check the operability of its systems, including greasing and cooling while performing reverse aerobatics.

Work on the engine began last year. CIAM-developed APD-500 aviation piston engine-demonstrator, created based on the engine from the Aurus series cars, serves as a base for the development of a power plant for acrobatic category aircraft. Several elements, including greasing and cooling, have been modified in the development of the APD-A.

