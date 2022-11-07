UrduPoint.com

Russia To Test Exoskeleton Use In Loading Of Shells - Developer

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Russia to Test Exoskeleton Use in Loading of Shells - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russia plans to test the use of exoskeletons within the next two months that can facilitate the loading of shells, Maksim Skokov, the general director of Exo Solutions, the Russian enterprise developing this equipment, told Sputnik.

"...we were approached by representatives not even of the Ministry of Defense, but of other special structures..

. Artillery teams are interested in exoskeletons to facilitate the loading of shells. In November-December, we will conduct an experiment at one of the firing fields, during which a potential customer will test the effectiveness of our equipment for solving these problems," Skokov said.

He did not specify whether the potential customer was a private military company or some other structure or unit.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Company Enterprise

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

16 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

17 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.