Russia to Test Exoskeleton Use in Loading of Shells - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russia plans to test the use of exoskeletons within the next two months that can facilitate the loading of shells, Maksim Skokov, the general director of Exo Solutions, the Russian enterprise developing this equipment, told Sputnik.

"...we were approached by representatives not even of the Ministry of Defense, but of other special structures..

. Artillery teams are interested in exoskeletons to facilitate the loading of shells. In November-December, we will conduct an experiment at one of the firing fields, during which a potential customer will test the effectiveness of our equipment for solving these problems," Skokov said.

He did not specify whether the potential customer was a private military company or some other structure or unit.