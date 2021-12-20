Russia to Test Fire Missile Defense Complex in Arctic This Month - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia will conduct fire drills in the Arctic before the end of this year involving a modern missile defense complex and hypersonic targets, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

"Before the end of the year, a full-cycle test firing of a modern anti-missile system will take place at one of the military training grounds in the Arctic Circle.

The complex will have to detect, track and hit a hypersonic target," the source said.

The source did not specify the exact type of the missile defense system that will be used during the drills, but did say that the aim will be to hit the target at a distance of "hundreds of kilometers."