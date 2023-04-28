Russia to Test History Textbook Covering Ukraine Events Before Next School Year - Ministry

The preparation and testing of new history textbooks for Russian schools with chapters on the special military operation in Ukraine is due to be completed before September 1, 2023, the start of a new academic year, the Russian Education Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The preparation and testing of new history textbooks for Russian schools with chapters on the special military operation in Ukraine is due to be completed before September 1, 2023, the start of a new academic year, the Russian education Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The completion of the preparation and approval of history textbooks, combining the study of general history and the history of Russia in a single academic subject, is scheduled before September 1, 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the regions themselves determine the need for new textbooks, and the Federal government together with the local authorities will take measures to provide all schools with the textbooks in the quantity required, according to the statement.

Besides, the ministry noted that each school must ensure its students master the educational program in accordance with federal criteria.

"Topics covered in Year 11 include the 2014 Ukrainian coup d'etat and Russia's position (on it), the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia and its international implications; the Minsk Agreements on Donbas and humanitarian support for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR); the special military operation (2022); the imposition by the United States and its allies of political and economic sanctions against Russia and their consequences," the statement read.

The ministry also said that refresher courses for teachers on new Russian history textbooks are planned for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In December, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov announced the creation of a new history textbook that will include chapters on Russia's most recent foreign policy endeavors. The textbook will be the same for all schools, but there will be different textbooks for different levels of history teaching. The preparation work was headed by the chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society and former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky.