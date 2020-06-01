Russia to Test Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in Fall 2020 - Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia will test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles from submarines in the fall of 2020, Commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, has announced.

"The main final event of the school year will be a test of a group of strategic missile submarines in the course of a practical test-firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles," Moiseyev said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Commander of Russia's Northern Fleet specified that the test-firing will be conducted in the "fall period" but did not mention the exact type of submarines that were going to be involved in the test-firing.