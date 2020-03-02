UrduPoint.com
Russia To Unveil New Minesweeper At V-Day Parade - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:42 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday it would roll out a new minesweeper vehicle at the V-Day military parade in May that is designed to clear the way ahead of Yars ballistic missile convoys

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday it would roll out a new minesweeper vehicle at the V-Day military parade in May that is designed to clear the way ahead of Yars ballistic missile convoys.

The Listva vehicle is equipped with a high-frequency impulse cannon that can detonate roadside mines at a distance, while its radio jamming devices are designed to stop them from going off prematurely.

The minesweeper will be part of the convoy accompanying Russia's road-mobile strategic intercontinental ballistic missiles, RS-24 Yars, each carrying three to four payloads weighing up to 300 kilotons.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the military would showcase 24 new weapons at the annual parade in Moscow's Red Square on May 9. They will include surface-to-air and coastal defense missiles, tanks, and armored vehicles.

