Russia To Unveil Rocket Engine For Sending Missions To Moon At MAKS-2019 Air Show

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russia to Unveil Rocket Engine for Sending Missions to Moon at MAKS-2019 Air Show

Russia's state rocket engine maker, Energomash, said Monday it would take the wraps off the engine for propelling rockets to the Moon and beyond at this week's MAKS-2019 air show near Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia's state rocket engine maker, Energomash, said Monday it would take the wraps off the engine for propelling rockets to the Moon and beyond at this week's MAKS-2019 air show near Moscow.

"Participants and guests will be able to see engines designed and made by NPO Energomash, including the most powerful liquid-fuel engine RD-171MV," the company said in a statement.

The RD-171MV will be used for launching Russia's newest medium-lift rocket Soyuz 5 and the super heavy-lift Yenisei, which is intended for lunar missions.

The air show at Zhukovsky airport begins Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is the official media partner of the event.

