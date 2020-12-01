Russia To Update Radiation Safety Norms In 2021 - Lawmaker
Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russia will adopt updated radiation safety norms next year, lower house lawmaker Gennadii Onishсhenko said Tuesday.
"The norms of radiation safety [NRB] are currently established by the NRB-99 [document] of 2009 ... We are currently working [on updated norms] based on newer information.
I think that the NRB will be approved soon, but they all will be tightened," Onishсhenko said at a press conference at the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, adding that the norms will be approved "in the coming year."
The NRB-99 outlines radiation dose limits for various groups under the Federal law on the radiation safety of the population.