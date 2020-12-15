Russia to Use Angara Rockets for Launching Manned Lunar Missions - Roscosmos

Russia will be sending its first manned lunar missions by using several Angara rockets and not the Yenisei super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday

"Angara in its various new versions (5M, 5V) is becoming the main heavy payload launch vehicle and a universal instrument for launching deep space exploration. Having two liftoff sites starting 2023 will allow us to combine launches, assembling a piloted spacecraft at the orbit," Rogozin wrote on Facebook.

Rogozin said it was premature to begin working on Yenisei before new technologies are developed.

"I wouldn't start developing a heavy-lift vehicle based on existing solutions, even if they are still good and competitive. We need a completely new sustainer engine that allows achieving hot standby and multiple uses. It needs to be created with a wide-scale implementation of additive technology to cheapen serial production," Rogozin added.