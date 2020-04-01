UrduPoint.com
Russia To Use Drones To Monitor Construction Of New Hospitals For COVID-19 Patients

Wed 01st April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Unmanned aerial vehicles will monitor the construction of new Russian hospitals for coronavirus patients, a spokesperson for the government's National Technological Initiative (NTI) development program told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the first 3D survey of the construction was carried out at the infectious facility site for the project's contractor, Mosinzhproekt.

"Drones will allow fewer employees to be on site and to receive detailed information on the progress of construction," the spokesperson said.

A platform for controlling and managing construction projects was created by Russian startup Skyeer, which is part of the NTI Aeronet working group.

"We have already conducted the first 3D-survey of the construction of an infection center in [Moscow's Troitsky administrative district] for Mosinzhproekt using drones.

And since it all works via the internet, a designer or engineer can be full participants in the process while they are in isolation," project manager Alexander Ryzhov said.

After the second survey was conducted, the system automatically showed all the changes that occurred on the site, he said.

"This is something a person can not do in principle. And in the conditions of a coronavirus epidemic, this allows fewer people to be on the site and receive the same quality information," he said.

The construction of the new infection hospital in Moscow's new territory bordering the Kaluga Region started on March 12. On March 24, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the 80,000-square-meter (860,000-square-feet) facility was 40 percent complete and might be opened soon.

So far, over 1,600 COVID-19 patients and 11 deaths have been registered in the Russian capital.

