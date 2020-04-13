UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Use Military Resources To Fight Coronavirus If Needed - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:08 PM

Russia to Use Military Resources to Fight Coronavirus If Needed - Putin

The Russian government will ask the Defense Ministry for help if it needs additional resources to fight the coronavirus epidemic, President Vladimir Putin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian government will ask the Defense Ministry for help if it needs additional resources to fight the coronavirus epidemic, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"The Defense Ministry's service members have been working quite effectively abroad, helping our colleagues battle this infection ...

We should put this experience to good use, taking into consideration that all resources can and must be used here too," he said.

The president added that the ministry's reserves had not been tapped into yet but his administration would keep them in mind.

"We also remember that the ministry has used extra funding to build new infection wards in the regions, which can also be used in the medium-term," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

26 minutes ago

Iran vows to protect people from virus economic im ..

3 minutes ago

Lady Reading Hospital administration decides to en ..

3 minutes ago

Eight coronavirus affected recovered at Kohat Dist ..

3 minutes ago

Pet dogs may help cut stress in kids: Study

3 minutes ago

Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus Discuss Energy, ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.