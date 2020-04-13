Russia to Use Military Resources to Fight Coronavirus If Needed - Putin

The Russian government will ask the Defense Ministry for help if it needs additional resources to fight the coronavirus epidemic, President Vladimir Putin said Monday

"The Defense Ministry's service members have been working quite effectively abroad, helping our colleagues battle this infection ...

We should put this experience to good use, taking into consideration that all resources can and must be used here too," he said.

The president added that the ministry's reserves had not been tapped into yet but his administration would keep them in mind.

"We also remember that the ministry has used extra funding to build new infection wards in the regions, which can also be used in the medium-term," he said.