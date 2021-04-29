Russia to Use Own Version of SWIFT in Case of Disconnection

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia has its own SWIFT alternative, which can be used in case the country is disconnected from the payment system, senior lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament proposed excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment system and ceasing imports of Russian oil if the country's alleged military build-up at the border with Ukraine transforms "into an invasion of Ukraine."

"It is very good, let them disconnect [Russia from SWIFT]. As the Russian president has said, we have a backup to the system," Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said.

According to him, the European Parliament's resolutions have no legal effect, while the body, whose politicians "do not respect even their countries' interests," transformed into "a hotbed of Russophobia."

"I wonder how they will pay us for oil products, will they carry cash in their suitcases?" the lawmaker added.

The official warned that US energy products are one and a half times more expensive than Russian ones.