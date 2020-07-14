UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Use Soyuz For Crewed Flights For Another Decade - Space Chief

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russia to Use Soyuz for Crewed Flights for Another Decade - Space Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Soyuz spacecraft will remain the mainstay of the Russian space program until at least 2030, the head of the state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

Dmitry Rogozin confirmed to Russian radio station KP that the new space ship, Orel, will start ferrying cosmonauts to the orbiting outpost from 2025.

"But I can tell you that I am certain the Soyuz MS will serve us for at least another decade. That is why we will initially alternate Soyuz MS missions with those of the new craft," he said.

Soyuz is the longest-serving manned spacecraft design in the history of space exploration. It was designed by Soviet engineers under Sergei Korolev and made its maiden flight in 1967. Its revamped version, Soyuz MS, first flew in 2016.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Russia Orel 2016 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.