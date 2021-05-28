UrduPoint.com
Russia To Use Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Mostly On Those Under 60 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:53 PM

Russia to Use Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Mostly on Those Under 60 - Health Minister

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine will be used in Russia mainly on those under 60, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Friday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine will be used in Russia mainly on those under 60, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Friday.

"It will be used in Russia. Mainly, we will use it for people under 60 years of age," Murashko said when asked if the vaccine would be used in Russia.

Russia registered the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine with 79.4% efficacy, developed as Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute, earlier this month. It is efficient against all COVID-19 strains and has no registered complications.

More Stories From World

