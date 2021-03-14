Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Against COVID-19 by November - Gamaleya Chief

Up to 70 percent of Russia's population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Up to 70 percent of Russia's population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday.

"I believe that by November, 70 percent of our population albeit the pace of vaccination could be much faster nevertheless, I believe that by November, 60-70 percent of people will be vaccinated. This problem, the infection, will become controllable inside the country by means of vaccination," Gintsburg told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.