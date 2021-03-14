UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Vaccinate Up To 70% Of Population Against COVID-19 By November - Gamaleya Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Against COVID-19 by November - Gamaleya Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Up to 70 percent of Russia's population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday.

"I believe that by November, 70 percent of our population ” albeit the pace of vaccination could be much faster ” nevertheless, I believe that by November, 60-70 percent of people will be vaccinated. This problem, the infection, will become controllable inside the country by means of vaccination," Gintsburg told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Related Topics

Russia November YouTube Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

22 minutes ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

22 minutes ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

33 minutes ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

33 minutes ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

33 minutes ago

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.