Russia to Visit Al-Hawl Camp in Syria to Repatriate Children - Rights Commissioner

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russia prepares to organize a trip to the Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria to work on repatriating Russian children, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said during an informal UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"Right now, we are preparing for our next trip to the Al-Hawl camp. Of course, we are facing various difficulties, but I'm sure that if we exchange our experience and pull our efforts together, we will manage to carry out our shared task," Kuznetsova said.

The work to repatriate Russian children from the Al-Hawl camp did not stop during the coronavirus pandemic and the documents of more than 100 children have already been prepared to ensure their return home.

The Al-Hawl camp is located in the north of Syria controlled by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The camp is home to 65,000-70,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of militants from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).