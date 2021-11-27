UrduPoint.com

Russia To Vote Against Funding OPCW Attribution Mechanism - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Russia will vote against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) setting aside money for its controversial investigative team, dubbed the "attribution mechanism," the Russian envoy to the organization said Friday.

The Investigation and Identification Team was created at a special session of the OPCW in 2018 in response to calls by the United States and its allies to find those responsible for suspected chemical attacks on civilians in Syria, which they blamed on Bashar Assad's government.

Alexander Shulgin, Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW office in The Hague, told a press briefing that funding for the mechanism would be put to a vote as part of an omnibus budget at the OPCW conference, which starts on Monday.

"This will not be an easy discussion. Some countries, including Russia, object to spending money on the activities of the 'attribution team,' this group of identification, which is illegitimate. Since this target is hidden in the budget presented in a global omnibus form, unfortunately, we will have to vote against it," he said.

The 193-nation body will debate the biennial program and budget for 2022-2023. Each member state has one vote. Russia has criticized the attribution mechanism as biased for targeting Syria. The mechanism's role has since been expanded to identifying suspects behind the use of chemical weapons in other countries.

