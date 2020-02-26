Russia To Vote On Constitutional Amendments On April 22 - Senior Lawmaker
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:42 PM
A nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution is expected on April 22, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the lower house's constitutional legislation committee and co-chair of the working group on constitutional amendments, said Wednesday
Earlier in the day, another co-chair of the working group, Andrey Klishas, suggested April 22 as the vote date.
"Yes, [President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] agreed to it," Krasheninnikov told reporters.