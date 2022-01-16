UrduPoint.com

Russia To Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Russia is yet to see any significant results of this week's security talks with the United States and NATO and will wait for their written responses to its security proposals to decide whether further meetings are necessary, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said

"It must be admitted that the discussions held last week with the United States and NATO have not yet yielded any significant results. We expect written responses from Washington and Brussels to our draft agreements. Based on them, we will make a decision on the advisability of further joint work. We are also ready to discuss counter proposals," he told Newsweek in an interview out Saturday.

