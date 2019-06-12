Moscow will gladly welcome any improvement in understanding between Iran and United States over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may come as a result of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"We welcome any efforts that could help find a reasonable balance of interests regarding the JCPOA. If our Japanese counterparts are able to help promote mutual understanding, including between Tehran and Washington, during [Abe's] current visit, it will be a positive thing for us," Ryabkov told reporters.