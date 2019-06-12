UrduPoint.com
Russia To Welcome Any Progress In US-Iran Dialogue After Abe's Visit To Tehran - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:14 PM

Russia to Welcome Any Progress in US-Iran Dialogue After Abe's Visit to Tehran - Ryabkov

Moscow will gladly welcome any improvement in understanding between Iran and United States over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may come as a result of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Moscow will gladly welcome any improvement in understanding between Iran and United States over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may come as a result of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We welcome any efforts that could help find a reasonable balance of interests regarding the JCPOA. If our Japanese counterparts are able to help promote mutual understanding, including between Tehran and Washington, during [Abe's] current visit, it will be a positive thing for us," Ryabkov told reporters.

