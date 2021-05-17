UrduPoint.com
Russia To Withdraw From Fleet Legendary Soviet 667 Project Submarines By 2030 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Russia to Withdraw From Fleet Legendary Soviet 667 Project Submarines by 2030 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia will withdraw from the fleet combat strength all the legendary Soviet nuclear-powered strategic submarines of various modifications of the 667 project by 2030, Vladimir Pospelov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission under the Russian government, told Sputnik.

"The ninth and 10th Boreis [Borei-class submarines] will be commissioned by 2030, somewhere around this date the last remaining nuclear submarine of the 667BDRM project will be removed from the fleet," Pospelov said.

Project 667 submarines, which are now being replaced by the fourth-generation strategic missile-carrying nuclear submarines of the Borei and Borei-A projects, have experienced a record-high number of upgrades.

667A project submarines, developed back in the 1960s, became the basis for the modernized projects 667B, 667BD, 667BDR and 667BDRM. Submarines of the 667BDR and 667BDRM projects are still being used in Russia's Northern and Pacific fleets.

At each stage of modernization, the submarines received new missile systems, with the maximum range and throw-weight of the missiles being increased every time.

