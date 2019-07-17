Russia to Withhold Funds From UN Tribunal Until It Demonstrates Fairness - Russian Envoy

Russia will not contribute funds to the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) until the court demonstrates impartiality, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia will not contribute funds to the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) until the court demonstrates impartiality, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Kuzmin said Russia's decision to withhold funds from the IRMCT, which the Security Council created in 2010 to complete the remaining work of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, was prompted by the court's recent refusal to investigate NATO's 1999 air raids on civilian targets in the country.

"We anticipate improvements both within and around this Security Council subsidiary body," Kuzmin said. "For the time being, we will not contribute funding to that part of the United Nations budget that has been designated for this structure."

Kuzmin said the ICTY also demonstrated bias when it handed down life sentences to former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, thus portraying Serbia as solely to blame for the Kosovo War.

"The ICTY devised a myth about Belgrade's single-handed responsibility for the war in the Balkans, and exceedingly severely punished the Serbs and provided cover for other participants in the civil war," Kuzmin said.

The ICTY is also tasked with carrying out the remaining work of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

NATO's air operations in Yugoslavia lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999. The Serbian government estimates that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed during the US-led bombing campaign.

The military operation was conducted without the approval of the UN Security Council and on the basis of the West's allegations that the Yugoslavian government had carried out ethnic cleansing against Albanians. It remains a controversial subject between Albanians, who see NATO's interference as a protective measure, and Serbs, who condemn the operation for killing civilians.