Russia to Work on Expanding Cooperation In Case of Reciprocity - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russia is interested in cooperation with all countries, including the United States and Europe, but it will not force friendly relations and will look for opportunities to expand cooperation if there is reciprocity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Russia is a country that looks for cooperation with everyone. We are interested in cooperation with our European partners.

We are interested in cooperation with the United States - both in trade and economics, investment, and on security issues. But you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink. Therefore, Russia will, of course, look for opportunities to expand cooperation where it sees reciprocity," Peskov said.

He added that such an approach is common practice for all countries and that a lack of communication from one direction is compensated by ties in other directions.