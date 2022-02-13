UrduPoint.com

Russia To Work On Expanding Cooperation In Case Of Reciprocity - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Russia to Work on Expanding Cooperation In Case of Reciprocity - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russia is interested in cooperation with all countries, including the United States and Europe, but it will not force friendly relations and will look for opportunities to expand cooperation if there is reciprocity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Russia is a country that looks for cooperation with everyone. We are interested in cooperation with our European partners.

We are interested in cooperation with the United States - both in trade and economics, investment, and on security issues. But you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink. Therefore, Russia will, of course, look for opportunities to expand cooperation where it sees reciprocity," Peskov said.

He added that such an approach is common practice for all countries and that a lack of communication from one direction is compensated by ties in other directions.

Related Topics

Water Russia Europe Lead United States All From

Recent Stories

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

1 hour ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

2 hours ago
 Global food industry leaders will examine latest t ..

Global food industry leaders will examine latest trends to chart a better food f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>