Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market Legalization - Kimberley Process Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As the chairing country of the Kimberley Process, Russia will work on a clear road map for legalizing diamond market of the Central African Republic (CAR), the chairman of the Kimberly Process, Alexey Moiseev, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) As the chairing country of the Kimberley Process, Russia will work on a clear road map for legalizing diamond market of the Central African Republic (CAR), the chairman of the Kimberly Process, Alexey Moiseev, said on Tuesday.

"We do feel that we need to build a proper road map for car to go back to the Kimberley process ... We are about fair treatment of people who produce diamonds in this country ... For many of them it's the only source of income and [they] are currently forced to sell those diamonds to various crooks who take those diamonds in pockets, they are using false certificates and they end up in the market anyway, because the production didn't go anywhere, but official production has declined," Moiseev, who is also Russia's deputy finance minister, said.

He specified that this did not mean that "all gates" should be opened for CAR to rejoin the Kimberley process, since the country is currently not compliant with the requirements.

"We need to build a road map for CAR to become complied. We need to show them the way what they need to do," Moiseev added.

He went on to say that Russia was seeing definition of conflict diamonds as its key goal.

"Its up to Kimberley Process countries to decide which role Russia will play in creating the road map ... If they decide we have to play a role, we will not resign from this invitation," Moiseev added.

Since the full ban on CAR diamond trade, imposed in 2013, was lifted, the country is divided into so-called green areas, from where export is allowed, and red areas in the CAR's north and east, controlled by anti-governmental armed groups, where the ban is still active.