Russia to Work Out Response to US Sanctions, Announce It in Near Future - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The response to the new US sanctions, including the expulsion of diplomats, will be worked out and announced in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Our response is inevitable. It will be worked out.

You will learn about it, I think, in the near future. Our experts are now directly involved in preparing it," Zakharova said, answering whether Russia would also expel employees of the US diplomatic mission.

Speaking about the nature of the meeting with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Zakharova noted that it would not be pleasant.