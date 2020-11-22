UrduPoint.com
Russia To Work With Any President Whom US People Trust, But Results Must Be Legal - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russia to Work With Any President Whom US People Trust, But Results Must Be Legal - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 22 (Sputnik) - Russia will work with any US president, whom the US citizens trust, but election results must be summed up in a legal way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We will work with any person, who holds the trust of the US people. But to whom this confidence is given ” it must either be indicated through political convention when one of the parties recognizes the victory of the other, or the final results of the election should be summed up in a legitimate, legal way," Putin said, as aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

