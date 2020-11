Russia to Work With Any President Whom US People Trust, But Results Must Be Legal - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 22 (Sputnik) - Russia will work with any US president, whom the US citizens trust, but election results must be summed up in a legal way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We will work with any person, who holds the trust of the US people. But to whom this confidence is given it must either be indicated through political convention when one of the parties recognizes the victory of the other, or the final results of the election should be summed up in a legitimate, legal way," Putin said, as aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.