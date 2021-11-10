Russia to Work With Canada on Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccines, Certificates - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia will cooperate with Canada on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 shots and vaccine certificates, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"The Canadian government has approved a standard vaccination passport and expects foreign partners to accept it. We will work with Ottawa on both vaccine recognition and vaccination certificates to simplify the lives of citizens of both countries," he said.

The absolute priority for Russia is social and economic recovery from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat noted.

"Therefore, Russia is in favor of developing a mechanism for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates," Stepanov said.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries. The approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) is still pending. In October, the organization confirmed that the preliminary assessment of Sputnik V was in the final stages.